Warren East Volleyball advances to first ever 2A State Tournament

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in team history, Warren East’s Volleyball team advances to their first-ever 2A State Tournament appearance after winning the 2A sectionals Saturday.

The Raiders swept both of their matches 3-0 defeating Hart County (25-14, 25-13, 25-11) and Allen County Scottsville (25-12, 25-15, 25-19).

“To see it actually unfold and then come out with that victory was just amazing.” Said head coach Sheila Yokley.

The end goal is always a championship in the State Tournament, but Warren East is using these wins for momentum in the future.

“It’s gonna take like we play Bowling Green next week and I feel like this weekend is gonna carry a big, big boost of momentum into that match. I feel like this is gonna help us a lot.” Said Yokley.

The Raiders will take on the Clinton County August 30th and the 2A State Tournament at a later date.

