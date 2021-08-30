Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor began his news conference Monday by saying the age group with the highest incidence rate is the 10-19 range.

Governor Beshear reported 2,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 572,517 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 13.45% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Monday’s new cases, 752 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,741.

As of Monday, 2,198 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 615 are in the ICU, and 361 are on ventilators.

The governor said he is waiting for legislative leaders to reach a consensus about what can be accomplished in a special session before he calls them back.

Beshear said just last week that cases, deaths, and hospitalizations had reached a point to where he would have issued a statewide mask mandate. But after the Kentucky Supreme Court agreed with legislation limiting Beshear’s powers, that move, and any other emergency orders would have to be approved by the General Assembly.

The governor didn’t specify all that he would like to see from the session. He would like to see the 10-day NTI limit in schools addressed and is also hoping he is given tools to be effective in virus response.

“My goal is to call a special session as soon as legislative leaders have reached a general consensus about what they think can be done, and we’re able to talk about that,” Gov. Beshear said. “And I’m sure I will push for some other things as well. It needs to happen soon. And it probably needs to happen before the state of emergency might in and of itself go away.”

Kentucky has also reached two and a half million vaccinations. This was a goal set on April 12 and it was estimated it would take 4-6 weeks to accomplish. The governor said it’s bittersweet to reach the milestone, saying if it hadn’t taken this long, we probably would not be in the situation we face now.

