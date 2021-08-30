BGPD partners up with Hero247 to raise funds for Gary Raymer Scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A scholarship that honors a former police chief in Bowling Green is raising funds to help others with their studies.

Back in 2002, Bowling Green Police established the Gary Raymer Scholarship Fund in honor of the 30-year law enforcement career of the retired police chief.

In an effort to gather funds, BGPD has partnered with Hero 247 to establish a mini-store where you can purchase a series of BGPD clothing items.

The store is open until September 12.

April Fulcher, who works with BGPD and is also a volunteer coordinator of the scholarship, says ”This scholarship is awarded as a one-time scholarship to children of Bowling Green Police Department Officers and civilian employees, and so they can apply for that during their senior year, and if they’re awarded, they can get up to a $1500 scholarship.”

You can purchase a clothing item on the website and $5 from your purchase will go to the scholarship fund.

Orders will be shipped to the Bowling Green Police Department.

