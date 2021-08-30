Bowling Green congregation holds ‘Hands on Democracy’ service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green held a ‘Hands on Democracy’ service Sunday.

The purpose of the service was to tackle key issues surrounding our nation and community. Issues such as racism, climate change, healthcare, voting rights, and affordable housing.

The congregation split up into 5 groups to discuss ways to make a positive impact.

“We want to have conversations in the congregation about what we would like to do as a group because as a group, we can have more powerful impact than when we act just as individuals. So, this is our starter. This is our starter conversation today,” said Natalie Barman, with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bowling Green.

The congregation plans to continue their ‘Hands on Democracy’ services in the future and hope to make a difference in any way possible.

