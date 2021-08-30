Advertisement

BRAWA prepares for possible flooding on the heels of May flooding

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The animal shelter in Barren County spent Monday preparing for potential flooding again ahead of Tuesday’s weather.

“We literally have everybody helping,” explained Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA) Board Member Molly Taylor.

Thirty crates were transported to the county barn, just in case Tuesday’s weather causes the shelter to flood again, forcing them to evacuate animals.

“This is very convenient because it’s just up the street from the shelter. So moving them will not be as big of a deal as it was last time,” said Board Member Margie Patton.

In May, BRAWA flooded following severe weather and the animals had to be evacuated by workers, animal control and first responders as the flood waters quickly rose.

“We’ve had two major floods. We have kind of learned to really pay close attention when we know there’s a whole lot of rain headed our way. It’s only flooded twice and the May flood was the worst we’ve ever seen,” said Taylor.

Staff plans to monitor the weather Tuesday and if needed, they will evacuate its 30 dogs.

“We’re going to have people come in and check in on the water levels all the time and keeping a close eye on things,” explained Taylor.

“We have some of the puppies going to people’s homes tonight. And that should take care of some of it but we’ve got about 30 and most of them are bigger dogs,” said Patton.

The last flooding left the shelter with a handful of problems.

“The water comes up quickly, it goes down quickly. But the problem is the mess that’s left behind,” said Patton.

However, the community rallied around the shelter to help with May’s flooding damage and losses.

“We got it taken care of thanks to everybody’s generous donations and the community really rallied around us. And they always do. And if we need them this time, we know they’ll be there to help us,” said Taylor.

With a secure plan in place, now all they can do is wait and hope for the best.

“We’re ahead of the game this time. Last time it snuck up on us and this time, luckily, we’ve got some time to prepare,” said Taylor.

The cats and other small animals will remain at the shelter, strategically placed in high locations.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, go to their Facebook page or website at BRAWAshelter.org.

