Crystal Rogers: Sherry Ballard hopeful as FBI wraps up search in Bardstown subdivision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sherry Ballard has been searching for her daughter, Crystal Rogers, for six years, but she said the past six days have felt like some of the longest.

“Tired, but we’re hanging in there,” Ballard said.

Monday, the FBI spent a seventh day searching in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown for answers in the Crystal Rogers case. Investigators continued to dig up a driveway and front yard located at a home that Rogers’ boyfriend and only suspect, Brooks Houck, was building when she disappeared in 2015.

Neighbors said one of the holes was at least seven feet deep.

Ballard told WAVE 3 News that a search party had looked in the subdivision years ago and that a cadaver dog alerted on a pile of dirt there, but nothing ever came of it.

It was announced last week that the FBI discovered an “item of interest,” which it was evaluating. The following day, federal agents posted they received a “flood of tips” and offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Rogers’ disappearance.

Ballard is encouraged by the updates.

“We’re never going to get closure because my daughter will never come back, but it’ll be easier me knowing where she’s at,” Ballard said. “The not knowing where she’s at will drive you crazy, and it’s very exhausting.”

One thing that keeps Ballard going is the community who has rallied around her.

“If (the community) wasn’t behind me, it would be harder for me to do this, because at least I know I have support, and it helps when you know everybody’s rooting for you and wanting the same thing you are, and that they’re actually wanting justice for my daughter.”

An FBI official said they plan to wrap up the search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision by Tuesday.

