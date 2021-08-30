Former Peace Corps volunteer reacts to Afghan refugees coming to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The International Center of Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, has been notified that up to 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving over the next few months, possibly starting as soon as next week, along with an additional 100 scheduled for Owensboro.

“We’ve been informed that these first refugees from Afghanistan are among those who were already in the processing pipeline, had already been vetted, and were awaiting final clearance for the past several months,” said Albert Mbanfu, the Executive Director.

The Bowling Green office has been in operation since 1981 and usually handles around 400 refugees each year.

“We provide new arrivals with housing and other support for their first few months in order to help them assimilate as smoothly as possible,” Mbanfu said. “It’s also our understanding that all of the Afghan refugees arriving in this country will have been Covid-19 tested prior to arrival and that those old enough to be vaccinated will receive their first vaccine prior to leaving the processing centers being established in this country.”

According to retired Army Major General Allen Youngman who currently serves as the International Center Board Chair, many of the Afghans who will be resettled in South Central Kentucky will be coming with their employment authorization already approved.

“Usually, refugees are enrolled in both the SNAP and Medicaid programs but most of our clients become financially self-sufficient within about 90 days and are no longer eligible for those programs because they go to work almost immediately and by then are earning too much to qualify for them. In the case of the Afghans coming in, because of the way that those programs are currently structured, they will receive other assistance rather than Medicaid or SNAP,” said Mr. Mbanfu. “We understand that reconciling those issues is a matter of ongoing discussions between the US State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services so that may change at some point.”

“This is a positive story on several different levels,” according to Major General Allen Youngman. “We will not only be keeping faith with those who fought beside our military personnel in Afghanistan over the past two decades, we also will be welcoming hardworking people who will help fill job vacancies in our community.”

Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott, issued a statement to WBKO News regarding the Afghan refugees arriving in Bowling Green.

“Right now, I encourage our community to pray for our 12 American families suffering from the loss of our military members serving to protect and defend Afghanistan. I am disheartened by the lapse of judgement of our leaders not holding on to a U.S. foreign policy that has served well after major wars in Japan, Germany, South Korea and Iraq, but that does not mean we should turn or backs our allies that have served with Americans.

I encourage the citizens of Bowling Green to pray, welcome, and help our Afghan families coming to make America their new home.”

Richard Thornton, of Bowling Green, served in the Peace Corps in Afghanistan from 1969-1971. Although he wasn’t in the country when the war began, he said he has some perspective on the Afghan culture and those who fought with the Americans against the Taliban.

“These were our friends,” said Robert Thornton, former Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan from 1969-1971 talking about the current tragedies occurring in the country. Their lives are in danger and we need to protect them. You don’t have to visit a place to have compassion for people. These people were under a death threat,” Thornton said. “They put themselves in danger to help our military missions over there. So, they’re heroes.”

More than 100 people were killed, including at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans, at the Kabil Airport Thursday in a suicide bomb attack.

“They died a hero just like anybody else in warfare, protecting people who were seeking freedom and who helped saved their lives in combat when they were over in Afghanistan. For those that died, I feel a great sorrow for them and their families, but as far as I’m concerned they died saving people who had helped them in combat situations, who had a death sentence on them. And if they hadn’t been there to help, these people would be killed.”

Not only will they have to adjust to a new culture, but they have also been forced to leave family and friends behind whos lives are now in the hands of the Taliban.

“For Afghans coming here, it is an overwhelming experience because they’re moving to a country that doesn’t speak their language,” Thornton said. “They’ve got to remember what the mayor calls them, patriots. These are patriots coming to this country and we need to be welcoming and that Southern hospitality has to come on strong.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.