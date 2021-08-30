Advertisement

Gov. Beshear order flags at half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and to acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flags at state facilities are currently flying at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, in honor of the U.S. service members and others killed in the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

