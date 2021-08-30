Advertisement

Here Comes “Ida”!

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch in Effect
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought us scattered showers and thunderstorms, but rain becomes more widespread tonight as what was Major Hurricane Ida moves northeast toward our region.

Shower and storm coverage will begin to increase late Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday with these two interacting with one another to dump heavy rainfall in the region!

Because of the potential for localized flash flooding along with the swath of significant rainfall to the WBKO viewing area, we have issued a “First Alert Weather Day” for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Impacts include the heavy rainfall, with totals generally being between two to four inches and locally higher amounts possible (especially east of I-65). In addition, we’ll have east winds with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with periods of rain throughout the day and due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only be around the mid 70s for most.

Ida will move towards the north and east throughout the day Tuesday and pass south-central Kentucky on Wednesday early in the morning. This is when we expect the rain coverage to decrease. Stray showers will be possible on Wednesday morning - mainly for folks east of I-65 - as Ida moves out along with the cold front passing through! From midday onwards on Wednesday, we expect decreasing cloud coverage with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s along with breezy northerly winds. From Thursday through the weekend, we expect dry, comfortable air along with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s at night. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Periods of rain, thunder possible. Heavy rain at times. High 75. Low 68. Winds NE-14

WEDNESDAY: AM Shower possible, then partly cloudy. Less humid. High 82. Low 59. Winds N-12

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 57. Winds NE-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 99 (1993)

Record Low: 46 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.81″ (-0.95″)

Yearly Precip: 35.58″ (+0.94″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (8.2 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7997 Mold Spore Count)

