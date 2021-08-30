Hot Rods fall to Braves 5-4 in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taj Bradley tossed five scoreless innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (69-33) 5-4 loss to the Rome Braves (46-55) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods took a lead in the first inning against Rome starter Jake McSteen. With one out, Brett Wisely singled to left and advanced to second on a stolen base. One out later, Evan Edwards singled home Wisely to give Bowling Green a 1-0 advantage.

Bowling Green added another run in the fifth with McSteen still on the bump. With two outs, Curtis Mead blasted a ball over the wall in left-center. The long ball was Mead’s sixth of the season and expanded the Hot Rods lead to 2-0. Rome answered in the top of the sixth with a home run from Brett Langhorne, bringing the score to 2-1.

The Braves kept the scoring coming in the seventh, plating a run on a Luke Waddell sacrifice fly. They added one more in the eighth and two in the ninth, jumping out to a 5-2 edge. Bowling Green brought in a run in the top of the ninth, but fell short, losing to the Braves 5-3.

Bradley hurled 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out six while giving up one hit in a no-decision. Angel Felipe surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one over 2.0 innings with a blown save. Trey Cumbie (0-2) tossed 1.0 inning, giving up one run on two hits while striking out one in his second loss of the year. Zack Trageton pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before welcoming in the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

