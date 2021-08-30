No. 15 WKU Climbs to Highest AVCA Ranking in Program History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - After opening the season with its best AVCA Preseason ranking at No. 16, WKU Volleyball has climbed to its highest-ever overall ranking in the Week 1 Coaches Poll at No. 15. The Hilltoppers have now ranked in the top 25 in 10 of the last 11 seasons and received votes for 12 consecutive campaigns.

Travis Hudson and company opened the 2021 campaign with a perfect 3-0 record at the Notre Dame-hosted Golden Dome Invitational. After sweeping Oakland to open the season, the Red and White turned around and played the No. 25-ranked Fighting Irish for the host’s season opener.

WKU swept Notre Dame for its 15th win over a Power 5 opponent since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 season. Additionally, the Tops are now 11-19 all-time when facing a top-25 squad including a 10-11 mark since the beginning of the 2012 campaign following its Opening Day win at No. 25 Notre Dame.

The Hilltoppers turned around on Sunday and downed Loyola (Ill.), 3-1, to secure the perfect opening weekend.

A trio of WKU players earned Golden Dome All-Tournament Team honors including Kayland Jackson, Logan Kael and Lauren Matthews. Matthews was also tabbed the weekend’s MVP.

No. 23 Rice and No. 25 Notre Dame both fell out of the rankings in the newest poll, coming in at No. 28 and 27, respectively.

