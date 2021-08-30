Advertisement

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center reopens to normal operations after power outage

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center(Owensboro Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend power outage, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield has reopened to normal operations as of Monday, August 30.

The outage was caused by a transformer failure as previously reported.

According to marketing director Brian Hamby, patients were transferred to Owensboro Health in Owensboro Regional Hospital Saturday night. Nurses from the Leitchfield facility traveled to Owensboro to continue patient care.

Repair crews worked tirelessly to resolve the power outage over the weekend.

