Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw isolated storms across the eastern portions of our viewing area earlier this afternoon. It was also hot with daytime highs breaking the low 90s!

Hurricane Ida (wbko)

We’ll see partly cloudy conditions tonight with some short-lived stray showers possible overnight. The bulk of the rain will arrive in the beginning of the work week as widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms coming in ahead of a frontal boundary. In addition, Hurricane Ida made landfall late this morning along the southeast coast of Louisiana. Life threatening storm surge, torrential rainfall, catastrophic winds, and even tornadoes are the main impacts associated with this event. This is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States with sustained winds up to 155 mph in some places. Some places off the coast also expecting rainfall totals up to 20″! This will lead to devastating storm surge of up to 9′ above the ground.

The remnants of it will arrive to the south central Kentucky area by Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be combined with another stalled front, which could strengthen our rain potential through Tuesday night. It’s expected to bring cooler temperatures and rainfall totals up to 5″ for some areas especially east of I-65. Main impacts associated with the remnants for us will be localized flooding, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. In addition, our area is under a moderate risk for flooding on Tuesday. Though we haven’t issued a first alert weather day at this time, please stay weather aware as we continue to track this event. You can do so by following us on twitter, facebook, and downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app! Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 80s through the rest of the work week and into next weekend as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Widespread scattered t/showers possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy. Widespread scattered t/showers likely. High 77. Low 69. Winds E-14

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray storms poossible. High 82. Low 61. Winds N-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 101 (1925)

Record Low: 43 (1981)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.77″” (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 35.54″ (+1.03″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30/ Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (9.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8370 Mold Spore Count)S

