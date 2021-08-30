Russellville Police search for suspect in connection to truck theft
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an abandoned truck, later determined to be stolen.
August 22, police found a black 2004 Ford F-150 on the 68/80 bypass at Highland Lick Road.
Officials said the truck was later determined to have been stolen from Keltner’s Auto Repair.
Police are investigating the theft as they try to locate and identify the suspect.
If you have any information on the person in the photos or the theft, you are asked to contact the Russellville Police at 270-726-7669.
