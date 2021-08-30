Advertisement

“Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs” moves to new time on The CW

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Something new is coming to early afternoons on The CW.

“Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs” is described as a culinary tour of Kentucky that ranges from fine dining to burgers and barbecue. It is hosted by Tim Laird, former Chief Entertaining Officer at Brown-Forman, food writer, and cookbook author and Kevin Harned, chief meteorologist at WAVE 3 News in Louisville. Laird and Harned host chefs and mixologists from across Kentucky who share the secrets behind their restaurants’ most popular dishes and drinks.

I recently attended a show taping at The Cafe in the Paristown neighborhood of Louisville. It included an appearance from Chef Alex Dulaney at La Chasse, who prepared salmon with a mustard glaze and escargot, and Chef Jackson Skelton of LouVino, who prepared pork belly nachos and smoked deviled eggs.

To reserve your spot in the studio audience for a show taping, go here.

Starting Monday, August 30, “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs” will air weekdays at 1:00 p.m. CST on WBKO-The CW.

