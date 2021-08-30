Advertisement

Several Warren County students graduate from Governor’s School for the Arts

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts hosted more than 250 young artists from across the state at The University of Kentucky from June 27 to July 17.

During the stay, students were immersed in daily seminars, master classes, lectures, and hands-on workshops.

Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.

The following students were graduates from the Warren County area:

  • Savanna Brooks, Greenwood High School, (Vocal Music)
  • Ashtyn Browning, Bowling Green High School, (Drama)
  • Emma Christian, Bowling Green High School, (Creative Writing)
  • Joshua Criswell, Greenwood High School, (Vocal Music)
  • Maya Ganesh, Bowling Green High School, (Vocal Music)
  • Samuel Garvin, Bowling Green High School, (Visual Art)
  • Bray Jacobs, Greenwood High School, (Drama)
  • Natalie Lewis, South Warren High School, (Visual Art)
  • Kamryn Lin, Greenwood High School, (Visual Art)
  • David Marquez, Greenwood High School, (Visual Art)
  • Bella Norman, The Gatton Academy, (Instrumental Music)
  • Emina Rastoder, Bowling Green High School, (Architecture + Design)
  • Arivumani Srivastava, Carol Martin Gatton Academy, (Creative Writing)
  • Nathaniel Tooley, Bowling Green High School, (Vocal Music)
  • Eric Xing, South Warren High School, (Instrumental Music)

Kentucky GSA says special activities included a visit from Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, as well as virtual presentations by Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, pianist and author Harry Pickens, and more.

Nearly 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 20 in Kentucky.

