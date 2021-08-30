Tracking heavy rain from cold front, Ida this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of ‘hit-or-miss’ scattered showers and storms along with hot and humid conditions, we dial it back with temps, but crank it up with rain chances!

We have Slight to Moderate Risks (Categories 2 to 3 out of 4, respectively) of Excessive Rainfall due to the heavy rainfall threat of a stalled front and remnants of Ida. (WBKO)

We’ve got an active first half of the work week in south-central Kentucky! To the north and west, a cold front is sliding into the Ohio River Valley, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall and strong storms for folks in Indiana, Ohio and northern Kentucky. Ahead of the front, enough daytime heating and moisture will allow for popcorn-variety scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours - a trend that has been ongoing in the region for the last several days. To the south and west, Ida is weakening, but still bringing significant rainfall and strong winds for folks in the Mississippi River Valley as it treks it’s way to the Tennessee Valley. For Monday, Ida will NOT impact us, but the energy ahead of the cold front will. Expect variably cloudy skies to start the work week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with light easterly winds and afternoon ‘splash and dash’ showers and storms. The front will begin to stall out just to the north of Bowling Green as Ida makes it’s way into the region along with the moisture. Shower and storm coverage will begin to increase late Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday with these two interacting with one another to dump heavy rainfall in the region!

Because of the potential for localized flash flooding along with the swath of significant rainfall to the WBKO viewing area, we have issued a “First Alert Weather Day” for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Impacts include the heavy rainfall, with totals generally being between two to four inches and locally higher amounts possible (especially east of I-65). In addition, we’ll have east winds with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with periods of rain throughout the day and due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only be around the mid 70s for most.

With the interaction between a stalled front to our north and remnants of Ida, the WBKO viewing area could see between two to four inches with locally higher amounts possible! (WBKO)

Ida will move towards the north and east throughout the day Tuesday and pass south-central Kentucky on Wednesday early in the morning. This is when we expect the rain coverage to decrease. Stray showers will be possible on Wednesday morning - mainly for folks east of I-65 - as Ida moves out along with the cold front passing through! From midday onwards on Wednesday, we expect decreasing cloud coverage with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s along with breezy northerly winds. From Thursday through the weekend, we expect dry, comfortable air along with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s at night. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM showers/storms likely. High 88. Low 72. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Heavy rainfall. Thunder possible. Breezy. High 77. Low 68. Winds E at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. Breezy. High 82. Low 61. Winds N at 14 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 99 (1993, 1924)

Record Low Today: 46 (1946)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (8.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7997 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 2.81″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 35.58″ (+1.07″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.