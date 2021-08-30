Advertisement

Warren County Judge Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon
Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge Executive, Mike Buchanon confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Buchanon, he said he doesn’t feel too bad so far, and said it’s ‘just like a bad cold.’

While Buchanon had been vaccinated against COVID, he still encourages individuals to get vaccinated.

“I am quarantining and I want to encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to be vaccinated. My doctor told me had I not been vaccinated my symptoms could be far worse than they are today, and I feel very fortunate that we were able to be vaccinated before now,” said Buchanon through Zoom during Monday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

Buchanon said he likely caught the virus from his wife who is now recovered and only had ‘light symptoms.’

