WKU Volleyball’s Dieudonne and Matthews collect C-USA awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a 3-0 weekend at the Golden Dome Invitational, WKU Volleyball saw a pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA for their opening weekend play. Lauren Matthews earned the league’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor while Nadia Dieudonne collected Co-Setter of the Week.

Dieudonne turned in a stellar opening weekend, racking up 123 total assists to average 12.30/set across the tournament while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .315 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense only got better as the weekend went on, as her hitters connected for kills on 36.2%, 45% and 51.6% of Dieudonne’s sets, respectively.

In Saturday’s win following a tough-fought Top 25/Power 5 win at No. 25 Notre Dame Friday night, Dieudonne led the Tops to their best offensive showing yet as the squad operated at a .412 hitting clip. In that match, Dieudonne was spectacular, adding seven digs, six kills, three blocks, a .500 hitting percentage and 49 assists. Across the weekend, Dieudonne averaged 12.30 assists per set, 1.70 digs per set ,1.10 kills per set, 0.40 blocks per set and 0.20 aces per set. She also owned a .346 hitting clip herself.

The Golden Dome Invitational MVP, Matthews picked up right where she left off after her Second Team All-American (AVCA) campaign this past spring. The Indianapolis native deposited an outrageous 4.60 kills per set while operating at a .434 hitting percentage and averaging 1.40 blocks per set for 5.45 points per set across the weekend in South Bend, Indiana.

Matthews turned in three-straight double-digit kill performances – going for 15, 10, and 21 kills, respectively. In Friday night’s win at #25 Notre Dame, Matthews achieved her 1,000th career kill, joining the shortlist of Hilltoppers to achieve the feat. On Saturday, she added another milestone, collecting her 300th career block, becoming just the 12th Hilltopper to reach that mark. In Saturday’s finale, Matthews racked up 21 kills, a .429 hitting percentage, nine blocks (2 solo, 7 assist) and 26.5 points to lead the Hilltoppers to the win over Loyola (Ill.).

Monday’s award marks the 12th for Dieudonne across her three seasons on The Hill. Additionally, Matthews is up to six Offensive Player of the Week honors from C-USA.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.