Advertisement

American Red Cross in need of blood donors

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood shortage.

They need donors of all types of blood, especially O-negative and O-positive since they are universal.

They also say with the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant and the active hurricane season, they are concerned they will not meet hospital demand.

“So coming up in September, anyone that donates, will get an email certificate for a free haircut at Sports Clips. We ask that you go to redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code and they’ll show you the blood drives in your area, and you can make your appointment right there on the website, and that’s the best way that you can help,” says Jennifer Capps the Executive Director of the South Central Kentucky Chapter.

The Red Cross says if you come to donate blood to please wear a mask, and they are also seeking volunteers in the Warren County area to help during blood drives.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul visits Bowling Green Hope Center for Pregnancy Care
hurricane relief efforts
American Red Cross sends Bowling Green volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts
Impassable during high water
Warren County Emergency Management says beware of road conditions
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash