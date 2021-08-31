Advertisement

Barren Co. officials monitor roads, areas prone to flooding

Barren County flooding concerns
Barren County flooding concerns(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say that low-lying roads in Barren County are areas of concern during potential flooding events. If there is not water across the roadway when you approach it, nearby creeks can rise in a short amount of time, so remain vigilant.

“A lot of times, it’s around the low water forges. Again, they dam up and create a problem. And that’s when the water runs over the road. washes the road out,” said Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

Crews are continuing to stand by in order to put up barricades, perform water rescues or whatever might be needed.

“We first started having conversations Sunday morning,” said Hale.

Preparations by road and emergency crews included cleaning out creeks.

“We were out cleaning out low water forges, which is what we typically do anyway but we’re actually doing that today also, that way, the water will naturally flow. And just make sure there are no logs jammed anywhere,” explained Hale.

South Fork Creek and Beaver Creek are bodies of water of concern in Barren County for having the potential to quickly rise.

“When it puts three or four inches of rain down and an hour, hour and a half, most generally this creek behind me gets out of its banks pretty fast and that creates a problem,” said Hale about South Fork Creek.

While certain parts of the county are more prone to flooding, officials say do not let your guard down at any time.

“The southern and eastern portions of the county is where a lot of the focus goes into --not saying that parts of the western and northern will not flood,” said Hale.

If you do run into water over the roadway, remember DO NOT cross it, no matter how shallow you believe it is. Officials say ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

Officials say the following areas and roads are prone to flood and individuals should remain vigilant in these areas:

Ritters Mill, Glover, Shives, Kingrey, Siloam, Kino 88, Jim Glover, Beaver Creek, Happy Hollow, Defeated Creek, Payne Loop, Payne Mill, Winn School.

