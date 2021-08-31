Advertisement

Beshear reports 10th highest amount of new cases since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,548 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 577,051 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.66% positivity rate, an all-time high. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,407 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,764.

As of Tuesday, 2,274 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 617 are in the ICU, and 406 are on ventilators.

