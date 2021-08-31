Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department to “Fill the Boot” for MDA

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When you’re out shopping this Labor Day weekend for your cookout or recreational activities, look for the big red fire truck.

Bowling Green Fire Department will be set up at both Bowling Green Walmart stores collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. William Moore, a firefighter for BGFD, said “Firefighters across America have been doing this for 67 years, and for us at the Bowling Green Fire Department it’s really important for us to give back and be a part of the community in times where it’s not an emergency.”

Moore said firefighters are the MDA’s largest national fundraising partner, and have raised $672 million for the cause which has funded 13 FDA-approved innovations in the past six years. “So the money we raise goes a really long way.”

You can help them “Fill the Boot” for MDA throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend at both Bowling Green Walmart stores on Morgantown Road and Campbell Lane.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
We have Slight to Moderate Risks (Categories 2 to 3 out of 4, respectively) of Excessive...
Tracking heavy rain from cold front, Ida this week!
Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon
Warren County Judge Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Tracking heavy rainfall in south-central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon
Heavy rain, breezy winds from Ida remnants continues Tuesday afternoon
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
Driver killed in crash with loaded JCPS bus has been identified
Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5...
Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house
GM/JA
General Motors presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $15,000 grant