Bowling Green Fire Department to “Fill the Boot” for MDA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When you’re out shopping this Labor Day weekend for your cookout or recreational activities, look for the big red fire truck.

Bowling Green Fire Department will be set up at both Bowling Green Walmart stores collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. William Moore, a firefighter for BGFD, said “Firefighters across America have been doing this for 67 years, and for us at the Bowling Green Fire Department it’s really important for us to give back and be a part of the community in times where it’s not an emergency.”

Moore said firefighters are the MDA’s largest national fundraising partner, and have raised $672 million for the cause which has funded 13 FDA-approved innovations in the past six years. “So the money we raise goes a really long way.”

You can help them “Fill the Boot” for MDA throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend at both Bowling Green Walmart stores on Morgantown Road and Campbell Lane.

