Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society offering adoptable barn cats with no adoption fee

Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society barn cat
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society barn cat(Bowling Green/Warren county Humane Society)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn cats at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are available for adoption with no adoption fee!

They encourage anyone who can shelter a cat in their barn, stable or outbuilding to submit an application.

The Humane Society calls them Barn Buddies, and says that adopting a barn cat can help save the life of a cat who may not have other options.

If you want to adopt an animal you can fill out an application at: http://www.bgshelterpets.com/barn-buddies-application.html

PLEASE share ~~ We are in desperate need of some barn homes, please fill out this "Barn Buddy" application if you can...

Posted by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Monday, August 30, 2021

