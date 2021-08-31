Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society offering adoptable barn cats with no adoption fee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn cats at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are available for adoption with no adoption fee!

They encourage anyone who can shelter a cat in their barn, stable or outbuilding to submit an application.

The Humane Society calls them Barn Buddies, and says that adopting a barn cat can help save the life of a cat who may not have other options.

If you want to adopt an animal you can fill out an application at: http://www.bgshelterpets.com/barn-buddies-application.html

PLEASE share ~~ We are in desperate need of some barn homes, please fill out this "Barn Buddy" application if you can... Posted by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Monday, August 30, 2021

