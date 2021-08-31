Charles Bassey to sign one year deal with 76ers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just after a month of being drafted, former WKU basketball’s Charles Bassey plans to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed tender with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This comes after Bassey and the Sixers have been unable to land a rookie deal, the 20-year-old also did not play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

With Bassey signing this tender he is accepting a one-year deal at the minimum, taking a gamble on himself to cash in the next free agency if he plays well.

This is not the first time the 76ers have done a deal like this, in 2014, K.J. McDaniels accepted his tender with the 76ers then signed a three-year, $10 million contract from the Houston Rockets the next summer.

Bassey is currently 3rd on the depth chart behind centers Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.

The 76ers open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20th.

