Advertisement

Charles Bassey to sign one year deal with 76ers

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just after a month of being drafted, former WKU basketball’s Charles Bassey plans to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed tender with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This comes after Bassey and the Sixers have been unable to land a rookie deal, the 20-year-old also did not play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

With Bassey signing this tender he is accepting a one-year deal at the minimum, taking a gamble on himself to cash in the next free agency if he plays well.

This is not the first time the 76ers have done a deal like this, in 2014, K.J. McDaniels accepted his tender with the 76ers then signed a three-year, $10 million contract from the Houston Rockets the next summer.

Bassey is currently 3rd on the depth chart behind centers Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.

The 76ers open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kolten Dunn sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bowling Green man convicted of rape
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week
Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
We have Slight to Moderate Risks (Categories 2 to 3 out of 4, respectively) of Excessive...
Tracking heavy rain from cold front, Ida this week!
Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon
Warren County Judge Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Warren East Football
Warren East football to play Barren County Sept. 3rd
Five Hilltopper Greats to be Inducted into WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 Class
No. 15 WKU Climbs to Highest AVCA Ranking in Program History
WKU Volleyball’s Dieudonne and Matthews collect C-USA awards