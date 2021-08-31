Advertisement

Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
Driver killed in crash with loaded JCPS bus has been identified
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Covid testing site in Glasgow
Ely Drugs sets up Covid testing site at Glasgow park
Tracking heavy rainfall in south-central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon
Heavy rain, breezy winds from Ida remnants continues Tuesday afternoon
Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5...
Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house