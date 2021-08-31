Edmonson County superintendent speaks on decision to close school

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Schools became the second school district in South Central Kentucky to close this week because of COVID-19. Russellville Schools are also off, the superintendent citing the number of staff members in quarantine.

WBKO News talked to the Superintendent of Edmonson County Schools Brian Alexander on the decision to take the week off. He said it’s always a priority to keep students learning in person.

“We wanted to have an in-person class for our students because we wanted to be able to provide breakfast and lunch for kids, we wanted to provide in-person learning for kids,” Alexander said.

After about 20 percent of students either tested positive for the Coronavirus or are in quarantine due to possible exposure, Superintendent Brian Alexander said the schools just couldn’t operate as they should.

“We were at a point with, with some of our support staff, where it just wasn’t feasible, that we could do that in a way that we take pride in,” he said, “And it just became a situation where it was best that we have a short pause, and we get healthy and we come back and we do our very best.”

Students not using nontraditional instruction (NTI) days as the district only gets ten a year.

“We don’t know what winter holds. We don’t know what the future holds. So, we decided not to use our NTI days at this time,” Alexander said. The days missed will be made up throughout the school calendar.

Edmonson county has also had to call off two of its scheduled football games this season due to the virus.

It bothers me that our kids are missing out on a couple of games here,” Alexander said. “It really bothers me, but it’s the world we live in right now, and I hope football season, as well as all other extracurricular and school activities, get back to normal just as soon as possible.”

Students will return to class after Labor Day on September 7.

“Not only in Edmonson County, but you know, across our state across our nation, please, please have faith in your leaders in your school,” Alexander said. “I talk to a lot of superintendents, everybody is trying to do their very best to take care of the students in their school district.”

