Ely Drugs sets up Covid testing site at Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s now a mass, drive-through Covid testing site set up in Glasgow.

Ely Drugs Medical Supply has a Covid testing site now located at Jackie Browning Park.

The need for more testing is evident throughout southcentral Kentucky, and especially in Glasgow as many cars lined up for Covid testing Monday and Tuesday.

Testing takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please remain in your vehicle for the nasal swab test.

Covid Vaccines will still be administered at Ely Drugs located at 300 Donnelley Drive.

As of Monday, the positivity rate at T.J. Samson Regional Health is continuing to rise at 23.6%.

The hospital in Glasgow currently has 41 Covid patients, and three of them are vaccinated.

