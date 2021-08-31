General Motors presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $15,000 grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $15,000 grant from General Motors.

The GM Community Grants Program will help Junior Achievement continue to provide essential programs on STEM education and community development to K-12 students throughout South Central Kentucky during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Junior Achievement students, specifically those who are at-risk and those who feel inadequate to pursue STEM careers, will directly benefit from the GM Community Grants Program,” said Junior Achievement President Allie Sharp. “Thanks to General Motors, many local students will learn about local STEM initiatives and will foster a greater sense of community that benefits future generations.”

Through a greater understanding of local career options and employer expectations, Junior Achievement creates a pipeline of educated, skilled, and talented employees for companies in need of productive and successful team members within a global economy.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and

entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 113 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in 118 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

About General Motors:

General Motors was founded in 1908 by William C. Durant. General Motors employs more than 88,400 employees1 in the United States. In 2020, approximately 46,000 (49%) of our U.S. employees were represented by unions, a majority of which were represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agriculture Implement Workers of America (UAW). As of December 31, 2020 GM employed approximately 155,000 employees worldwide. 87,000 (56%) hourly employees and 68,000 (44%) salaried employees. Global numbers include GM Financial and Cruise.

