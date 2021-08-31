Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint of a tree that had fallen onto a house on Sporran Way.

According to the report, officers made contact with all the occupants of the house to make sure they were all safe and determined that there were no injuries. Police said the officers received consent to search the home to assess the damage and saw marijuana, scales, grinder and money in plain view.

Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5 lbs.) 1st Offense and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Timothy Nunn (Barren County Detention Center)

