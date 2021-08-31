Go for Greatness program aims to build the next generation of leaders in the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To help build stronger leaders in the community the Parker Bennett Community Center is beginning a program in October aimed at boys ages 8-13 to help them gather resources and instill in them valuable lessons they’ll later use in life.

Jeffrey Jordan is the Park Bennett Community Center Coordinator, he spoke on the program and says, “so we hope and our mission is that that’s what takes place, that these kids realize, as I said, they are not alone.”

“So the purpose of Go for Greatness is a young man’s program that we are starting up here on October 2, that’s gonna be our kickoff date, but the program is going to represent young men, ages 8 through 13 for the whole community.”

Go for Greatness (Ana Medina)

Those behind the initiative hope the program will help the kids later in life, “we would do like workshops, type of deal as far as like, if you need to know how to open a checking or savings account, and so, so you would have like someone from a bank coming in, will do like the military type of training, so I’m working with right now with the army and the military, to come in and do some activities for us,” says Jordan.

He also adds he wants the young men to build their network with people they can depend on.

“We want them to come here, they’re gonna be covered by like I said, mentors, leaders, volunteers in this community that they can count on, you know, so hopefully, we can exchange contact information and, you know, mentors can have mentees,” adds Jordan.

He also says, “our vision here is you know to have fun, have a great time be an inspiration to these kids because we know when they leave out these doors, we’re not 100% sure what goes on at home.”

The program begins October 2nd at Parker Bennett Community Center.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For registration, you can contact Jeffrey Jordan, you can email him at jeffrey.jordan@bgky.org, or call (270) 393-3310.

