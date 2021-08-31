Ida Moves Out, Comfy Air Moves In!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve been dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Ida throughout our Tuesday. Rain to the tune of 2-3″ has been common over much of the region, with locally higher amounts. Moisture from Ida moves out early Wednesday, paving the way for BIG improvements in our weather!

Ida will move towards the north and east throughout the day Tuesday and pass south-central Kentucky on Wednesday early in the morning. This is when we expect the rain coverage to decrease. Stray showers will be possible on Wednesday morning - mainly for folks east of I-65 - as Ida moves out along with the cold front passing through! From midday onwards on Wednesday, we expect decreasing cloud coverage with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s along with breezy northerly winds. From Thursday through the weekend, we expect dry, comfortable air along with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s at night. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid. High 82. Low 59. Winds N-12

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, continued pleasant. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1932)

Record Low: 42 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 1.67″

Monthly Precip: 4.96″ (+1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 37.73″ (+2.96″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

UV Index: Low (0)

Pollen Count: Low (1.0 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7646 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.