BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 has responded to an injury collision near the 71-mile marker of I-65 southbound.

According to Kentucky State Police, a portion of the interstate will be shut down for about 2 hours.

A detour has been set up at exit 76 in Upton and rejoins I-65 at exit 65 in Munfordville.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.