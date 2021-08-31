Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of Monday, August 30, 2021, Med Center Health has reported 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to Med Center Health, 73% of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

19 patients are in the ICU, and 10 patients are on ventilators.

Med Center Health is also urging those 12 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit https://medcenterhealth.org/vaccine/ for more information.

