Metcalfe County Schools awarded $665,000 literacy grant

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education has awarded Metcalfe County Schools a $665,726 Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) grant.

KyCL is a federally funded program that focuses on strengthening teacher practice in reading and writing.

It also provides family training and funding for literacy assessments and interventions.

Metcalfe County is one of 19 districts awarded the grant, which will begin implementation on October 1.

“We are beyond pleased to receive additional funding to help us in our pursuit to bolster literacy in Metcalfe County Schools,” Superintendent Josh Hurt said. “We understand how important reading is to every child and hope to put this award to good use in the future.”

Metcalfe County Schools is in the process of wrapping up a three-year Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) grant. During the grant period, the district saw an improvement in reading and writing among students in all three schools.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.