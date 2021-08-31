Monroe County Schools awarded $800,000 literacy grant

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A grant has been awarded to the Monroe County School district in order to help support reading and writing literacy.

The school district received a more than $800,000 grant through the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy Grant. The focus will be to support schools improve reading and writing skills for all ages.

The district adds it will also focus on closing literacy gaps by establishing support for at-risk learners.

The district thanks grant writers. Robin Hagan, Teresa Emmert, and Hope Myatt, the community, and all staff who contributed during the writing and research process.

