Advertisement

Monroe County Schools awarded $800,000 literacy grant

Monroe County High School
Monroe County High School(Monroe County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A grant has been awarded to the Monroe County School district in order to help support reading and writing literacy.

The school district received a more than $800,000 grant through the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy Grant. The focus will be to support schools improve reading and writing skills for all ages.

The district adds it will also focus on closing literacy gaps by establishing support for at-risk learners.

The district thanks grant writers. Robin Hagan, Teresa Emmert, and Hope Myatt, the community, and all staff who contributed during the writing and research process.

🚨 BIG NEWS ALERT 🚨 On August 27th, the Monroe County School District was awarded over $800,000 through the Kentucky...

Posted by Monroe County School District (KY) on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
We have Slight to Moderate Risks (Categories 2 to 3 out of 4, respectively) of Excessive...
Tracking heavy rain from cold front, Ida this week!
Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon
Warren County Judge Executive tests positive for COVID-19
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action

Latest News

Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society barn cat
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society offering adoptable barn cats with no adoption fee
Generally, most of the WBKO viewing area will see between 1-3" with amounts up to 4" to the...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain from Ida continues, prompting Flash Flood Watches
Good News
Good News: Monroe County Schools Awarded Grant
Barren County Judge on Local Flooding
Barren County Judge on Local Flooding