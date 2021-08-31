Tracking heavy rain, breezy winds as Ida pushes through Tennessee Valley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday and Tuesday night in the WBKO viewing area with the threat of heavy rainfall that could result in localized flash flooding.

Rain is likely through the afternoon before chances decrease going into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (WBKO)

Impacts from Ida to our south and the stalled front to our north include the heavy rainfall, with totals generally being between two to four inches and locally higher amounts possible (especially east of I-65). In addition, we’ll have east winds with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with periods of rain throughout the day and due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only be around the low-to-mid 70s for most.

Ida will move towards the north and east throughout the day Tuesday and pass south-central Kentucky on Wednesday early in the morning. This is when we expect the rain coverage to decrease. Stray showers will be possible on Wednesday morning - mainly for folks east of I-65 - as Ida moves out along with the cold front passing through! From midday onwards on Wednesday, we expect decreasing cloud coverage with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s along with breezy northerly winds. From Thursday through the weekend, we expect dry, comfortable air along with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s at night. Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Heavy rain. Thunder possible. Breezy. High 75. Low 68. Winds E at 16 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Stray AM showers possible. Breezy. High 82. Low 59. Winds N at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 57. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1932)

Record Low Today: 42 (1946)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

UV Index: Low (0.1)

Pollen Count: Low (1.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7646 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.48″

Monthly Precip: 3.29″ (-0.47″)

Yearly Precip: 36.06″ (+1.42″)

