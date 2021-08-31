Advertisement

Warren County Emergency Management says beware of road conditions

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is telling drivers to beware of road conditions with the excess amounts of rain.

Emergency management says to avoid any low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Right now we have yet to hear of any major roads that are flooded, but emergency management says if an area is prone to flooding just avoid it altogether.

You should also avoid areas that have standing water because you may not know how deep it is.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Hurricane Ida
Remnants of Hurricane Ida to reach Kentucky early Tuesday!
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul visits Bowling Green Hope Center for Pregnancy Care
hurricane relief efforts
American Red Cross sends Bowling Green volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts
Blood donations
American Red Cross in need of blood donors
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash