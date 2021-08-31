Warren County Emergency Management says beware of road conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is telling drivers to beware of road conditions with the excess amounts of rain.

Emergency management says to avoid any low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Right now we have yet to hear of any major roads that are flooded, but emergency management says if an area is prone to flooding just avoid it altogether.

You should also avoid areas that have standing water because you may not know how deep it is.

