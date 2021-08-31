Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies executed a search warrant at 368 Plum Springs Road.

During the search, various quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, drugs, pills, and drug paraphernalia were found, and four people were arrested.

Jeremiah Lane, 47 of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance - 1st Degree - 1st Offense - Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shanda Marr, 45 of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs - 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillip Rdialul, 41, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant.

Joseph Berry, 47, of Bowling Green, was cited for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance - 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified, and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

