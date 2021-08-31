Advertisement

Warren East football to play Barren County Sept. 3rd

Warren East Football
Warren East Football(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Edmonson County canceled their game against Warren East on Friday, the Raiders quickly moved and scheduled Barren County in place of the Wildcats for September 3rd, head coach Jeff Griffith confirmed to WBKO Sports.

Warren East is currently 1-1 on the season coming off a win against Ohio County in blowout fashion 41-6.

The Trojans are still looking for their first win of the season, coming off a double-overtime loss to Adair County.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Barren County. Tune into Football Friday Nights on WBKO at 10p for highlights.

