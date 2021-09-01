American Red Cross sends Bowling Green volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts.

“We’re happy to be able to send people from South Central Kentucky that they can help and be a part of that recovery effort, and just give, give them some hope and know that the country is thinking about them, and they are there to support them,” says Jennifer Capps the executive director of the chapter.

She adds, “we have two volunteers that have gone to work in the shelters, and we have one that has gone to work spiritual care. So they should already be on the ground and helping those that have been impacted and displaced.”

With more than a million homes in Louisiana left without power as Hurricane Ida swept through, the damage left behind was so significant that residents are being warned it could be weeks before the power grid is restored.

“We just want them to know that the Red Cross is there, that we’re, we’re able to provide them with a safe place to stay food. So people can go back to their homes, they will be provided with cleanup kits and supplies so that they can begin, you know, if they can get back in their homes begin that cleanup process,” says Capps.

The death toll is expected to rise in the coming days.

“Our spiritual care volunteer, she’s done a lot. She went to Florida earlier this year with that building collapse. So she has, she just goes in and, and connects the people to the resources in the community they need, helps them find that spiritual care locally to make that connection, and then just support them through that process,” adds Capps.

Capps says they are always looking for those with a serving heart to help make a difference.

“We’re actually actively recruiting volunteers. Right now, we’ve got some training coming up in September, where it’s kind of like a crash course you’re going to get the basic information that you need, and we’re asking folks that are able to deploy for 14 days and are interested in working in a shelter, or in health services, they would either be a registered nurse or an EMT, to contact us,” says Capps.

There are a couple of ways you can donate to the red cross efforts, if you’d like to support disaster relief go to redcross.org.

You can also text IDA to 90999 and that will send a $10 donation to support the relief efforts of the red cross.

