Advertisement

Annual “Clash of the Cats” rescheduled due to COVID-19

"Clash of the Cats" rescheduled
"Clash of the Cats" rescheduled(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County and Russellville High School’s annual “Clash of the Cats” has been postponed, according to a Twitter post by Russellville’s Athletic Director, Ryan Davenport.

The teams were scheduled to play this Friday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The game is now scheduled for October 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Russellville is still looking for an opponent for Friday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

Volleyball: Warren East Raiders vs Bowling Green Purples
Volleyball: Warren East Raiders vs Bowling Green Purples
Volleyball: Bowling Green vs Warren East
Bowling Green Volleyball defeats Warren East 3-1
(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
Livestream: Warren Central at Greenwood Volleyball
Charles Bassey to sign one year deal with 76ers