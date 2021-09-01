Annual “Clash of the Cats” rescheduled due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County and Russellville High School’s annual “Clash of the Cats” has been postponed, according to a Twitter post by Russellville’s Athletic Director, Ryan Davenport.

The teams were scheduled to play this Friday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

The game is now scheduled for October 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Russellville is still looking for an opponent for Friday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.