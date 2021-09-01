Bowling Green Volleyball defeats Warren East 3-1
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On a rain-reddened day, volleyball ruled the high school sports world. Bowling Green hosted Warren East, just coming off their 2A Sectional Championship.
Bowling Green would take the first set 25-5 and go on to win the match 3-1.
The Purples stay undefeated in the 14th district and move to 7-1. The Raiders fall to 8-5 on the season.
Bowling Green takes on South Warren Thursday, Warren East will travel to Warren Central.
