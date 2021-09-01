Advertisement

Closure of Turnhole Bend Trail and parking lot at Mammoth Cave National Park extended

Mammoth cave
Mammoth cave(US National Parks)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park says it will extend the temporarily closure of the Turnhole Bend Nature Trail and parking lot until Monday, September 20 due to unanticipated delays in the project’s completion.

The closure is required to complete the final stages of a park road paving project along Brownsville Road.

The road project, which involves roadway resurfacing, the hardening of road shoulders, and expansion or replacement of existing guard rails, is being coordinated by the United States Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service.

