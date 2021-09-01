Clouds slowly move out, comfortable air moves in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The remnants of Ida and a stalled front dumped between two to three inches of rain for much of south-central Kentucky on Tuesday, with locally higher amounts to the south and west of Bowling Green!

Stray showers will be possible early Wednesday morning as Ida moves out - allowing the cold front to pass through during the day! Clouds will decrease during the day with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s along with northerly winds, which will provide lower humidity later in the day (the morning will still have some humidity present). Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mainly clear with overnight lows falling in the upper 50s and low 60s - so it will be noticeably cooler compared to the last several mornings in the region! Thursday will be a pleasant day as the air will be crisp as low humidity will be widespread in the region! Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the mid 50s heading into Friday morning.

Friday will be another crisp day with high temperatures only in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Labor Day Weekend will feature slight chances for rain, though much of the period will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday and Sunday will have daytime high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s and morning low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Labor Day will have a bit more sunshine along with stray shower and storms possible in the afternoon - but don’t cancel those outdoor plans because many places will stay dry with some humidity, but manageable! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Stray AM showers possible. High 82. Low 59. Winds N at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1943)

Record Low Today: 44 (1887)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen Count: High (9.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7587 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 73

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 2.11″ (DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL)

Monthly Precip: 5.40″ (+1.51″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.40″)

