Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft

Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019
Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries and thefts from a building in the Hadley community.

Beginning in 2017, items were continuously taken from the property until recently. The owner was able to provide photographs of several suspects who were observed unlawfully inside the building. The photographs were taken from 2017-2019.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Human trafficking arrests
Multi-state human trafficking operation leads to arrests, rescues in Bowling Green
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
Police are looking for this person in connection with a stolen truck in Russellville.
Russellville Police search for suspect in connection to truck theft
Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville
Logan County woman arrested for stealing a car
Scot Cheek has been charged with attempted murder.
Allen County man arrested after shots fired incident