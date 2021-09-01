Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries and thefts from a building in the Hadley community.

Beginning in 2017, items were continuously taken from the property until recently. The owner was able to provide photographs of several suspects who were observed unlawfully inside the building. The photographs were taken from 2017-2019.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.