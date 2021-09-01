Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Eight individuals have been charged after a long-term investigation with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

According to the task force they seized over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, a handgun, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia used to illegally distribute methamphetamine.

On August 20 an agent with the task force, along with the Logan County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Logan County Grand Jury. A true-bill verdict was found on all eight suspects involved.

The following individuals have been charged with various charges including Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Syndicate, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree methamphetamine, and Persistent Felony Offender:

Michael Moates, 47, of Russellville

Connie Forgy, 46, of Russellville

David Morgan, 43, of Russellville

Roger Bobbett, 68, of Russellville

Barry Elliott, 42, of Russellville

Martin Garcia, 33, of Russellville

Tyler Scott, 26, of Russellville

Justin Witt, 28, Russellville

Additionally, Witt is currently wanted by law enforcement for his involvement.

For any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Logan County Dispatch at (270) 726-4911.

Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate is a Class B Felony in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and can carry a 10-15 year prison sentence.

This is an on-going case with numerous other individuals to be charged at a later date for their involvement.

