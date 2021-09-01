Advertisement

Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted

Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row left to right: Michael Moates, Connie Forgy, David Morgan, Justin Witt(South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Eight individuals have been charged after a long-term investigation with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

According to the task force they seized over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, a handgun, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia used to illegally distribute methamphetamine.

On August 20 an agent with the task force, along with the Logan County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Logan County Grand Jury. A true-bill verdict was found on all eight suspects involved.

The following individuals have been charged with various charges including Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Syndicate, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree methamphetamine, and Persistent Felony Offender:

  • Michael Moates, 47, of Russellville
  • Connie Forgy, 46, of Russellville
  • David Morgan, 43, of Russellville
  • Roger Bobbett, 68, of Russellville
  • Barry Elliott, 42, of Russellville
  • Martin Garcia, 33, of Russellville
  • Tyler Scott, 26, of Russellville
  • Justin Witt, 28, Russellville

Additionally, Witt is currently wanted by law enforcement for his involvement.

For any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Logan County Dispatch at (270) 726-4911.

Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate is a Class B Felony in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and can carry a 10-15 year prison sentence.

This is an on-going case with numerous other individuals to be charged at a later date for their involvement.

