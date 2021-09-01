Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A complaint filed against a Glasgow doctor accuses the man of mishandling a baby delivery in order to catch a flight for his vacation.

An 18-page complaint filed last week by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure details the event of the September 2020 delivery, as well as outlines several other complaints and malpractice suits.

According to the complaint, in or around 2015, the licensee applied for a license to practice medicine in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a history of eight malpractice suits, two of which were pending at the time of application.

Around December 2015, the doctor was granted a license to practice medicine in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

On September 13th, 2020, Dr. Thorpe told a physician during delivery, “I need you to do this C-section, I have to leave for vacation.”

Around September 14th, 2020, T.J. Regional Health terminated the licensee’s Physician Services Agreement with TJ Community Hospital.

The grievance was then supported by a statement from Neil C. Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health.

According to the complaint, around March 21, 2021, a board consultant completed a review of the incident which was the subject of the grievance and found that the licensee failed to conform to or departed from acceptable and prevailing medical practices in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The board reviewed charts of eight other deliveries by the licensee between May 2020 and September 2020 and noted five involved the use of forceps and/or vacuum.

Around June 24, 2021, the Chair of Inquiry determined the licensee’s medical practice places the safety and health of his patients at risk and in danger and issued an emergency order of restriction.

On August 19, 2021, the licensee and his counsel appeared before and were heard by the inquiry panel, after which the Inquiry Panel chose to ratify the emergency order and issue the complaint.

The licensee is directed to respond to the allegations delineated in the complaint within 30 days of service thereof and is further given notice that his failure to respond may be taken as an admission of the charges, and he may appear alone or with counsel, may cross-examine all prosecution witnesses and offer evidence in his defense.

A hearing of this complaint is scheduled for January 4-6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure in Louisville.

