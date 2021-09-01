Advertisement

Lost River Cave hosting its 10th annual scarecrow trail event

2020 scarecrow display
2020 scarecrow display(Lost River Cave)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lost River Cave located in Bowling Green, Kentucky will host its 10th annual scarecrow trail event.

Participants can create scarecrows to display in one of the many trails within the 72-acre park. The scarecrows will be up for 3 weeks starting October 2nd for many visitors and tourists to see while they enjoy the outdoor scenery.

All visitors will be able to take a vote on their favorite scarecrow. Afterwards, the participants with the top votes will be eligible for prizes based on their rank.

Just last year, this event gathered about 18,000 visitors. Park representatives say they expect the same, if not more, this time around.

This event will be family-friendly and open to all ages. The deadline to register for this event is September 10th. Local businesses, organizations, and groups can all register to participate by clicking here.

