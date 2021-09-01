Advertisement

Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud

FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz,...
FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz, shown in this file photo taken from video, over a sex crimes investigation.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of the men who U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of being behind a plot to extort $25 million from his family in exchange for having a federal sex crimes investigation into the congressman go away has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and attempting to stop authorities from viewing his iPhone.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Stephen Alford in Pensacola, Florida.

The indictment doesn’t name the victims or other alleged participants and refers to Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate, only as “D.G.”

The indictment says Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from “D.G.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5...
Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house

Latest News

Tracking below normal temperatures through the forecast period.
Clouds decrease today with comfortable air moving in!
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Good News
Good News: GM Junior Achievement grant
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio